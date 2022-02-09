Win Stuff
Sixth St. Museum Dist. hosts 2nd ‘Pioneers in Medicine’ at Eureka School

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission continued its black history month series honoring "Pioneers in Medicine."
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District continued its salute to “Pioneers in Medicine” Tuesday, as part of Black History Month.

A gathering at Eureka School honored the memories of physician Charles W. Smith, Sr. and his son, Grover W. Smith, who was a dentist.

Smith practiced medicine for years on the second floor of his brother’s drug store on Mobile Street. Grover Smith’s dental office was located next door.

Charles W. Smith, Sr. died in 1971. Grover W. Smith passed away in 2014.

Tuesday’s gathering was the second in a series of four weekly events spotlighting early leaders of the medical community in Hattiesburg.

“A lot of what people are learning through this series are things that you cannot find in a textbook,” said Vanessa Molden, museum operations and education supervisor for the Sixth Street Museum District. “It’s basically people who lived here, who experienced them, who were impacted by them tremendously by their contributions, not only to the medical field because what we’re learning is that they were truly leaders in this community and really cared about the people who lived in this community.”

Next Tuesday at Eureka School, two other Smith family members who were physicians will be honored. They are Dr. Martin Luther Smith and Dr. William Lloyd Garrison Smith.

