Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

PRCC’s Washington named MACCC ‘Player of the Week’

Pearl River Community College guard Tristen Washington was named Mississippi Association of...
Pearl River Community College guard Tristen Washington was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference women's basketball "Player of the Week."(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College’s Tristen Washington has been named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week” for her performances in last week’s victories over Holmes Community College and No. 14 Jones College.

Against Holmes, Washington had game-highs in both points and rebounds with 20 points and eight rebounds. She also handed out four assists and picked up three steals on the night.

Washington continued her hot stretch against the Lady Bobcats, picking up her sixth consecutive game in double-figure scoring.

Washington finished tied for game-high with 15 points while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

The victory for the Lady Wildcats was their first over the Lady Bobcats since the 2017-18 season. It marked Jones College’s first MACCC loss since the 2019-20 season.

Pearl River returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday as Northeast Community College comes to Marvin R. White Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier...
UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Butler, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto.
Hub City man arrested for stealing Mustang

Latest News

Petal Panthers basketball
High School Hoops - Region Tournament Scoreboard
Petal Panthers basketball
High School Hoops - Region Tournament Scoreboard
Matt Caldwell
PCS names Matt Caldwell as new head football coach
Cam Akers
Mississippi native Cam Akers set to make Super Bowl debut