PRCC’s Washington named MACCC ‘Player of the Week’

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College’s Tristen Washington has been named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week” for her performances in last week’s victories over Holmes Community College and No. 14 Jones College.

Against Holmes, Washington had game-highs in both points and rebounds with 20 points and eight rebounds. She also handed out four assists and picked up three steals on the night.

Washington continued her hot stretch against the Lady Bobcats, picking up her sixth consecutive game in double-figure scoring.

Washington finished tied for game-high with 15 points while adding three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

The victory for the Lady Wildcats was their first over the Lady Bobcats since the 2017-18 season. It marked Jones College’s first MACCC loss since the 2019-20 season.

Pearl River returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday as Northeast Community College comes to Marvin R. White Coliseum.

