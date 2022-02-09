Win Stuff
New USM Military Veterans Center to be unveiled Friday

The University of Southern Mississippi's new Veterans Center will be dedicated officially...
The University of Southern Mississippi's new Veterans Center will be dedicated officially during a 10 a.m. Friday ribbon-cutting.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi formally will dedicate and cut the ribbon Friday on its newest facility, the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.

The new building will serve as the new home of USM’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

Named in honor of lead benefactor and USM alumnus, Joe Quinlan, and the Center’s founding director, Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond (US Army, Retired), the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, at 200 N. 35th Ave. on USM main Hattiesburg campus.

The 5,500-square-foot facility will further allow USM to holistically care for and meet the needs and interests of the military student community.

Quinlan-Hammond Hall features study spaces for small groups or individual work, a student lounge and study, a conference room and other meeting areas and staff office space.

This project was 100 percent privately funded. university alumni and friends contributed more than $3.1 million for construction through the USM Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

