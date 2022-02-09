MSDH: New COVID cases in Mississippi reported at just more than 2,300

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday just more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said 2,322 new coronavirus cases had been logged in a 24-hour period, as well as 77 new deaths related to COVID-19.

Forty-five Mississippians died between Jan. 13 and Feb. 8, including three in Perry County, two in each of Forrest and Jones counties and one in each of Jasper and Wayne counties.

Another 32 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 12 and Feb. 3, including one each in Marion and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 772,844 and 11,455, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 86,187 COVID-19 cases and 1,148 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 6,929 cases, 101 deaths

Forrest: 21,420 cases, 287 deaths

Jasper: 4,683 cases, 69 deaths

Jones: 20,688 cases, 272 deaths

Lamar: 16,837 cases, 148 deaths

Marion: 6,808 cases, 129 deaths

Perry: 2,983 cases, 61 deaths

Wayne: 5,839 cases, 81 deaths.

MSDH also reported 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,681,421 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,497,588 people being fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

To date, 5,772,483 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

