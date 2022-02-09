Win Stuff
Man wanted in 3 grand larceny cases in Marion Co.

Nathan C. Hill, 23, is described as having blue eyes and brown hair.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man in connection to three grand larceny - taking of a vehicle cases, according to Investigator Sgt. Glenn Lowery.

Hill is suspected to be staying in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove or the Prospres Ridge Road areas in Lamar and/or Marion counties.

Hill is also believed to be traveling in an older model blue Honda Civic.

If you have any information on Hill, please contact Sgt. Lowery at 601-736-2711 or 601-736-5051. All information obtained will remain anonymous.

