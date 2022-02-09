Man wanted in 3 grand larceny cases in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man in connection to three grand larceny - taking of a vehicle cases, according to Investigator Sgt. Glenn Lowery.

Nathan C. Hill, 23, is described as having blue eyes and brown hair.

Hill is suspected to be staying in Hattiesburg, Oak Grove or the Prospres Ridge Road areas in Lamar and/or Marion counties.

Hill is also believed to be traveling in an older model blue Honda Civic.

If you have any information on Hill, please contact Sgt. Lowery at 601-736-2711 or 601-736-5051. All information obtained will remain anonymous.

