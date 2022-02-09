Win Stuff
King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead

King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10 people dead.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that was the site of a deadly mass shooting is opening its doors again.

King Soopers will be reopening Wednesday, almost one year after a mass shooting left 10 people dead.

The store has been closed since the shooting on March 22, 2021. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

A ceremony will be held at the store to remember the lives lost.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, was found incompetent to stand trial to proceed in his murder case in early December. He has since been transferred to a mental hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

