UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly couple.

UPDATE: JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor has announced that Clifton and Mary Lowe have been located safely and are back at home. “Thanks to everyone for your interest and assistance in helping locate this couple and for your prayers for their safety,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

According to JCSD, Clifton and Mary Lowe was last seen on Monday, Feb. 7, in the area of the 600 block of Flynt Road, where they live.

The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, with Jones County tag number JN1 7992. They may be driving north on U.S. Highway 49 toward Jackson.

Both suffer from medical conditions that could impair their judgment, according to JCSD.

The couple has been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Crime Information Center and noted as missing persons.

JCSD investigators are actively working on having a Silver Alert issued in Mississippi.

Anyone who sees the couple, or their vehicle, should call 911, JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

