Hattiesburg American Rescue Act funding update

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Hattiesburg officials recently approved a few agenda items allocating some of the city’s $12.8 million American Rescue Act money. The agenda items pledge the money to buy a new fire truck and five new garbage trucks.

But, Mayor Toby Barker explains they’re waiting to see if the legislature makes any more decisions about how the money can be used before signing any checks.

“There are proposals that the legislature might match every dollar - dollar for dollar - water or sewer and stormwater investments. And so if we can suddenly find an avenue to turn our $12.8 million into $25 million, if we spend them on water, sewer and stormwater, then we have to rethink how we’re going to spend this money,” says Barker.

Barker says the new ladder fire truck will take up to 18 months to process and come in. The garbage trucks could take eight months. That means the city doesn’t have to hand over the money just yet.

“B going ahead and getting them ordered and identifying ARPA as the potential source gets those wheels in motion. It was very important for us to go ahead and get these things ordered because of the supply delays that we’re seeing,” explains Barker.

Barker says he hopes to see match funding from the legislature come down soon. That could happen in April or May of this year. Then the city can decide what infrastructure projects to start and shift funding around if needed.

“If we find out that the legislature is going to match us dollar for dollar on sewer, water and stormwater investments, then we can always move the purchase of these garbage trucks and this fire truck to general fund dollars. We’re running right now a million dollars ahead and our sales tax collection this fiscal year, and so we can just shift those expenditures to a different revenue source,” explains Barker.

Barker says the city has to be strategic about this funding.

“The theme here is let’s wait and see to maximize every dollar we have,” he says.

The City of Hattiesburg has about $12.8 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Funding. The money has an obligation deadline of Dec. 31, 2026. That means there must be contracts in place for the money, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be spent.

