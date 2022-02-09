Win Stuff
Former Whitfield hospital policeman arrested for fraud, extradited from Texas

Former Mississippi State Hospital Police Department officer Roberto Williams has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi after he was indicted for fraud by a Rankin County grand jury.(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi State Hospital Police Department officer Roberto Williams has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi after he was indicted for fraud by a Rankin County grand jury.

Special Agents presented a $3,135.62 demand letter to Williams. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Williams is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to receive payment for time he was not actually working. He allegedly left work for extended periods of time while he was “clocked in” and being paid by the police department.

Williams’s purported scheme took place in 2020 from April to June – soon after he was hired. Officials from the Mississippi State Hospital Police Department contacted the Auditor’s office after noticing discrepancies in Williams’s timesheets.

Williams was arrested in late January by the Navarro College Department of Public Safety with assistance from the Lancaster Police Department. He was transported back to Mississippi by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 5 years in prison or $10,000 in fines.

No surety bond covers Williams’s employment as a police officer at the Mississippi State Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Williams will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

