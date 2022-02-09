Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier...
UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Berry's Seafood
Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
Butler, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto.
Hub City man arrested for stealing Mustang

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
The teddy bear was left at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.
Owner of teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport has been found
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
Five of the eight Pine Belt counties have recorded at least 100 COVID-19-related deaths since...
MSDH: New COVID cases in Mississippi reported at just more than 2,300