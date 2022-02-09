Community members remember veteran, coach with candlelight vigil

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday night, the Pine Belt community came together at the Larry Doleac Sports Complex in memory of a man who touched so many lives.

Jack Walker, who was a military veteran, passed away last Thursday in a car crash near Leakesville but left his legacy with the sports teams he coached.

Reggie Hayes who coached youth baseball with Walker, says he will be greatly missed, not only by his family but by the lives he touched.

“Tonight we’re coming out here tonight to uplift Jack, his son, his daughter and the memories we have at this place. It’s not often that we get a coach to come through and touch these boys. Jack, as a baseball coach, soccer coach, tennis, anything that you could get out on the field, football, anything you wanted to do, Jack knew about it,” said Hayes.

Friends and family of Walker say they want the community to remember him for his generous heart, the way he loved God and the overwhelming love and support he always gave to the people around him.

