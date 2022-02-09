Camp 8 Road repaving project update

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Delays in the $1.8 million repaving project for Camp 8 Road in Wayne County are causing concerns for many residents traveling in the area.

Engineers with Walters Construction said crews were dealt a few setbacks in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wet weather conditions which had caused the delays.

District 5 Supervisor Henry Cooley said he understands everyone’s frustration concerning the project and said he’s been in contact with Walters Construction and work on the repaving project is now in full swing and should be completed by mid-summer of 2022.

Walters Construction will be maintaining the potholes in the construction zone and keeping the roadway safe. Motorists traveling in the area should use extreme caution and take the available detours when needed.

