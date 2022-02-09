Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Camp 8 Road repaving project update

District 5 Supervisor Henry Cooley said he understands everyone’s frustration concerning the...
District 5 Supervisor Henry Cooley said he understands everyone’s frustration concerning the project and said he’s been in contact with Walters Construction concerning the delays.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Delays in the $1.8 million repaving project for Camp 8 Road in Wayne County are causing concerns for many residents traveling in the area.

Engineers with Walters Construction said crews were dealt a few setbacks in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wet weather conditions which had caused the delays.

District 5 Supervisor Henry Cooley said he understands everyone’s frustration concerning the project and said he’s been in contact with Walters Construction and work on the repaving project is now in full swing and should be completed by mid-summer of 2022.

Walters Construction will be maintaining the potholes in the construction zone and keeping the roadway safe. Motorists traveling in the area should use extreme caution and take the available detours when needed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Carrie Vaughn
Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead
Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
The sheriff’s department says the couple is driving a white single cab 1998 Nissan Frontier...
UPDATE: Missing elderly Jones Co. couple found safe
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies

Latest News

Eureka School hosted the 2nd "Pioneers in Medicine" event in celebration of Black History Month...
Sixth St. Museum Dist. hosts 2nd ‘Pioneers in Medicine’ at Eureka School
"I just want the people there to know that they're not forgotten and even though they don't...
Wayne Central School students making Valentine’s Day special for nursing home residents
The Mississippi Legislature is considering a proposal that would restore a ballot initiative...
Mississippi House passes resolution that would restore a new form of a ballot initiative process
The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum & Arts will host the third annual 'Display of...
3rd annual ‘Display of African Arts & Expressions’ happening this weekend