3rd annual ‘Display of African Arts & Expressions’ happening this weekend

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Several events are happening throughout the Pine Belt during Black History Month.

The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum & Arts will host a “Display of African Arts & Expressions.” It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Calvin Coleman Community Center in Ellisville.

“What we do in this museum... we start in Egypt, Africa, and we move from there all the way to enslavement, all the way to Civil Rights, all the way to... we come up to all the great people from the City of Laurel and Jones County,” said Marian Allen, executive director of the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum & Arts. “When we get to that point, we display those individuals that have done great things here in Laurel and Jones County that a lot of people are not aware of.”

This marks the third year for the mobile museum. This year, Allen says she hopes to showcase people from the Laurel/Jones County area who may be lesser known than some.

“Some of the individuals that Laurel has that no one probably recognizes, even Redd Foxx from Sanford and Son... his mother was from Ellisville, MS,” Allen said. “Everybody probably recognizes and remembers Ralph Boston since this is the season of the Olympics. He’s from Laurel and he won a gold, silver and a bronze medal...”

Allen notes it’s all about recognizing history.

“Our history must be taught...,” Allen said. “So, I am excited to know that we have all of these individuals right here from Laurel and Jones County and I just like to display that so that people can see it.”

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.