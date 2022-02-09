2 suspects charged with commercial burglary in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection to a commercial burglary investigation in the Foxworth area.

According to Investigator Sgt. Glenn Lowery, Jonathan Verdin and Pamela Toney were arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary each.

Both were brought in for questioning earlier on Wednesday. The suspects appear to have been arrested separately.

According to the MCSO, both Toney and Verdin are from around Foxworth near Old Morgantown Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.