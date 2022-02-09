Win Stuff
Another chilly start, but today brings the return of “above average” temperatures.
02/09 Ryan’s “Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Chilly, sub-freezing weather has returned to start the day off once again, but that warming trend we’ve been talking about becomes more noticeable this afternoon. That’ll be due to return flow setting up as the high axis shifts eastward, as well as even more sun than yesterday. Today’s high will rise to 65 degrees and will keep climbing for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will still be chilly in the 30s and 40s, but they’ll be warming until the weekend as well. That’s when our next front will move through, bringing only a small chance of any active weather and a short-lived cool down.

I’ll continue to monitor Sunday morning hours to see if any winter weather is possible before things warm up rapidly once again next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

