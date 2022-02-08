Win Stuff
USM to open new military veterans center soon

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has announced a brand new building with hopes of showing support for those who have served our country.

Jeff Hammond, who is the director of the USM’S Veterans’ Program, says the building is a representation of our nation and the students who call themselves veterans.

“It’s an amazing program and an amazing university, and when you mix all those three things together with a big heart that says, ‘Let’s help our veterans, their family members. You have a remarkable story.’ It’s about supporting those who have served us. Those who have served and have put themselves out there so we may have the freedoms that we have today. So this building by design honors those who have served,” says Hammond.

Hammond says this building started as a simple idea and with the help of the community, they were able to turn that idea into reality.

“It started as an idea. It was embraced, people stepped forward to help us fund it, and then we were really blessed by two remarkable angels, our contractor and our architect, who came together to design this remarkable building and build it,” says Hammond.

The New Home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families will hold an opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

