Pop-up shop happening in Laurel for businesses impacted by downtown construction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local business in Laurel is working to help other businesses impacted by downtown construction.

Several businesses are taking part in “Show Some Love to Central Avenue.” It’s a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up shop happening at Lott Furniture Company in downtown Laurel.

Businesses such as Knight Butcher, Pasta Bella, Two-A-Tee & Company, The Boutique on Central, Be Amazing Paper Company and Forever Nutrition are set to participate.

We’re told businesses will have tables and booths set up at Lott Furniture Company Tuesday evening selling merchandise and hosting giveaways.

Event organizers say they want to help out the businesses impacted by the construction.

“We came up with the idea for the pop-up shop for people that won’t really venture into the construction or maybe are not physically able to or maybe even just for people that work a 9-5 and don’t always get to these businesses throughout the day...,” said Keri Rowell, co-owner of Lott Furniture Company. “We just really wanted to kind of show a helping hand and kind of show our support for these businesses that are having a harder time getting foot traffic and less sales.”

Lott Furniture Company is located at 320 Front Street in Laurel.

The pop-up shop kicks off at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.

