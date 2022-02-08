PCS names Matt Caldwell as new head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School has announced the hiring of its new head football coach.

PCS held a news conference Tuesday to announce Matt Caldwell as the school’s new head coach.

The announcement comes after former head coach Dereck White recently informed PCS he was offered a new coaching job.

Caldwell, who was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at PCS, has more than 26 years of experience in coaching, teaching and administration, according to the school.

“Coach Caldwell has been a valuable presence in our Secondary School for the past year, both as a coach and as a teacher,” said PCS Head of School, Dr. Seth Parrish. “We are grateful for what he has done thus far at PCS, and for all the Lord will lead him to do in the years to come.”

Caldwell started his football career in Columbus, Miss., at New Hope High School. He went on to play on the offensive line at Mississippi State University under coach Jackie Sherrill and graduated in 1996.

Caldwell played under coach Jackie Sherrill at Mississippi State University as an offensive lineman. (Presbyterian Christian School)

During his coaching career, Caldwell has a record of 194 wins and 113 losses, 21 playoff appearances and two state championships. He is also a two-time Athletic Director of the Year (2014, 2020), National Football Foundation’s Gulf Coast Chapter’s Coach of the Year (2019) and several Regional and Mississippi Association of Coaches’ Coaching Staff of the Year awards (2002, 2006-07, 2012-14).

“As a coach, I consider it my mission to build up men. Football is a lot of fun and a unique tool to shape character, but building men for a life of godliness, faithfulness and success is the real win,” said Caldwell. “I am excited and eager to continue as a Bobcat in this new role and feel even more blessed to have additional time with the students and players I have formed important bonds with over the last year.”

PCS Athletic Director Rob Shillito spoke about how Caldwell’s characteristics as a coach, as well as a person, could be a great asset to the Bobcats’ football program.

“Coach Caldwell is the kind of man you want to follow into battle. He is levelheaded, he keeps first thing first and his determination and enthusiasm for the game of football... and the game of life... are contagious,” Shillito said. “His character has been proven to be the fray and lives the kind of worthy of this call.

“We consider all coaching positions at PCS to be a mission field to reach students for Christ, and this one is no different. Coach Caldwell will lead well and love well in this new role, and we are excited for him to hit the ground running.”

Caldwell (left center) with his wife Melissa (right center) and two children, Cade (far right) and Charlsi (far left). (Presbyterian Christian School)

Caldwell’s tenure as PCS head football coach and interim athletic director will begin on March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.