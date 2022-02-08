Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
Santana McNeil, 15, has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff's Office said Sunday...
Missing Jones County teenager found safe
Food trucks sell out on first Food Truck February
Food Truck February kicks off
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash

Latest News

.
Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs
Mobile Street in Hattiesburg in the summer of 1964. Photo by Herbert Randall.
Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs
6pm Headlines 2/7
6pm Headlines 2/7
The City Council will now use the detailed information from the analysis to decide whether or...
Hattiesburg City Council hears economic impact presentation ahead of tax abatement decisions