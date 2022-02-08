MSDH: 2,065 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said 2,065 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday as of 3 p.m.

93 new deaths were also reported with 42 deaths occurring between Jan. 14 and Feb. 7. Another 51 deaths occurred between Jan. 7 and Feb. 1 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 770,522 and 11,378 respectively.

Around 179 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

The deaths were recorded as follows: two in Covington, two in Forrest, one in Jasper, three in Jones and three in Lamar counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 85,852 COVID-19 cases and 1,137 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,908 cases, 101 deaths

Forrest: 21,329 cases, 285 deaths

Jasper: 4,673 cases, 68 deaths

Jones: 20,631 cases, 270 deaths

Lamar: 16,739 cases, 148 deaths

Marion: 6,793 cases, 128 deaths

Perry: 2,969 cases, 58 deaths

Wayne: 5,810 cases, 79 deaths.

MSDH said 682,840 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,675,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,495,543 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

