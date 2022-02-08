Win Stuff
Mother working to pass law to protect people with disabilities

‘Cole’s Law’ unanimously passed in the senate last week
Cara Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them...
Cara Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them to vote ‘yes’ on HB 20.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last three years, a mother has been fighting for a bill to become law in Mississippi. Now it looks like she’s one step closer after Friday’s legislative session.

Cara Sims has a son named Cole who has down syndrome. Sims has been working with State Representative Lee Yancey since 2019 to make “Cole’s Law” a reality.

“‘Cole’s Law’ prohibits medical providers from denying an individual with a disability an organ transplant, solely on the basis of a disability. Similar legislation has already passed in 30 states, so it’s time for Mississippi to step up and protect its citizens,” says Sims.

Sims says it’s headed in the right direction. The bill was presented to the Mississippi House of Representatives for the third year in a row on Feb. 4.

“Actually Friday, ‘Cole’s Law’ passed unanimously in the house. It was 122 to 0,” says Sims. “So now it’s been sent to the senate. The senate committee leader has to decide to bring it up for a vote.”

Although it’s good news, Sims is still nervous because they have been in this same position before.

“It died in the house last year, and in 2020, it passed unanimously in the house but died in the senate. So I’m very thankful that it passed in the house, but I’m still worried, we still have a ways to go,” says Sims.

Even if the bill does not pass into law this year, Sims will not give up.

“This is going on three years, fighting for this law to pass. Our citizens with disabilities need protection,” Sims says. “I would be devastated but I’m not going to give up. I’ll go for year four if I have to. Their lives have worth and value just like everyone else’s lives. I’m not going to stop fighting for this law to pass because they deserve the same equal rights to healthcare as anyone else does.”

Sims says if you want to help the bill become a law, call your local senator and tell them to vote ‘yes’ on HB 20.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

