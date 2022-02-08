Win Stuff
More sunshine tomorrow with warmer temperatures later in the week

Patrick's PM Forecast 2/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the mid 60s.

The rest of this week will be pretty quiet with sunny skies through the end of the week. Highs will warm up into the upper 60s by Friday.

This weekend will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down some on Sunday as a dry cold front moves through the area.

Our next chance of rain likely won’t come until the end of next week.

