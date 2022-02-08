Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A landmark street in Hattiesburg that was once known to some as a city within a city is now kept alive through photographs and memories.

What was once an area thriving with the everyday sounds of life now plays a different tune.

“It was to Hattiesburg as Beale Street was to Memphis, or Auburn Avenue was to Atlanta,” said Eddie Holloway, a Hattiesburg resident.

Through stories and photographs of years past, it’s evident Mobile Street played a key role in the success of Black entrepreneurs during segregation.

“A very important role,” said African American Military History Museum Director of Museums, Latoya Norman. “As I mentioned earlier with the Sixth Street Museum District, there wouldn’t be one if it wasn’t for Mobile Street and the entrepreneurship that was on Mobile Street.”

Though filled with stores and restaurants, Mobile Street was about more than just business. It served as somewhat of a saving grace to the Black community during segregation according to Norman.

“Due to segregation and not being welcome in white-owned businesses... having Mobile Street was a safe haven for the black community,” Norman said. “You could go in the front of a door, sit at a counter and know that you’re going to get good service...”

Due to natural causes, a drive down Mobile Street in 2022 showcases a very different scene than it did roughly 60 years ago.

“Unfortunately all of the businesses on Mobile Street are closed,” Norman said. “There was a tornado in 2013. There used to be evidence of some of the businesses that were here that were completely torn down.”

The area once thriving with people and businesses was ravaged by mother nature.

“It’s a moment of sadness in that the successes of our past, all but memories have been washed away or wind-driven away...,” Holloway said. “They were preserved by the owners in diligent fashion during their lifetimes. But as time passed and nature took its course, it has left us to where we are today.”

That’s why memories from people like Holloway are vital to telling Mobile Street’s story.

“I’ve lived in Hattiesburg all of my life approaching 70 years,” Holloway said.

The life-long Hattiesburg resident was born and raised in a house on Mobile Street. He describes Mobile Street during that time as the “epicenter of business and African American life.”

“I was always going to Mobile, up on Mobile Street to Mt. Carmel Church,” Holloway said. “The dentist was here, the physician was here, the pharmacist was here, the stores... I can’t think of in the time of my birth and rearing that you didn’t go on Mobile Street to meet your needs.”

Though destroyed by storms... its legacy lives on.

“We look at what we call Black life and certainly we cannot disregard it because it was reflective of our time,” Holloway said. “And as a result of those hardships and those struggles... the men and women of that era built a fabulous community... we will still do as best we can to preserve it and at least the memories there are to pass on to future generations.”

