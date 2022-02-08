Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau or Investigation was found dead in Clarke County, according to reports.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn, of Pachuta, had been found in Clarke County.

WTOK in Meridian reports Vaughn’s body was found less than a mile from where her car was found.

The Silver Alert issued for Carrie Vaughn has been canceled. She has been located. Any inquiries should be directed to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/bWPbZ7bN1S — MSMBI (@MDPSMBI) February 8, 2022

MBI issued the Silver Alert for Vaughn after family members reported her missing. Reports said she had last been seen walking on County Road 290 in Clarke County around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

