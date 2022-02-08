Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Report: Missing Jasper Co. woman found dead

Carrie Vaughn
Carrie Vaughn(State of Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Mississippi Bureau or Investigation was found dead in Clarke County, according to reports.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn, of Pachuta, had been found in Clarke County.

WTOK in Meridian reports Vaughn’s body was found less than a mile from where her car was found.

MBI issued the Silver Alert for Vaughn after family members reported her missing. Reports said she had last been seen walking on County Road 290 in Clarke County around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

Latest News

The Mandarin duck is a medium size duck species found in East Asia, and it is known for being...
Hattiesburg Zoo receives 4 new Mandarin ducks
Mobile Street in Hattiesburg in the summer of 1964. Photo by Herbert Randall.
Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs
The Jones County Sheriff's Department received approval from the Jones County Board of...
JCSD applying for extra funds to fight potentially deadly crimes
USM veterans building
USM to open new military veterans center soon