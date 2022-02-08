Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

LIVE at 2:30: Saints to introduce Dennis Allen as new head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will introduce defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach Tuesday.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

Allen, 49, will replace his longtime boss, Sean Payton, who stepped away two weeks ago. This will be Allen’s second stint as a head coach after he went 8-28 with the Raiders from 2012-2014.

The Saints interviewed six candidates in total, with Allen considered to be the favorite due to his success as defensive coordinator. New Orleans’ defense has morphed into the strength of the team in recent years, ranking fourth in the NFL in both yards allowed and points allowed over the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

“Those eight teams that let go of head coaches, I think their situations are different than ours,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said heading into the coaching search. “We had our coach retire with a lot of really good things in place already.

“That doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved and built upon. But ... we don’t see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change, anything like that.”

The Saints are banking that Allen will have more success in his second stint as a head coach. Loomis said he considers it a positive that Allen has that experience to learn from.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

Latest News

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, 49, is the team's choice to succeed Sean Payton as...
Saints to name Dennis Allen as head coach to succeed Sean Payton, reports say
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was born in New Orleans. (AP...
Saints wrap up sixth interview for head coaching job
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Saints interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coach; could announce hire this weekend, NFL insider says