Lamar County Board considering medical marijuana opt-out

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed the medical marijuana bill into law on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

After that, governments have a 90-day window to opt out of the program. The Lamar County Board of supervisors is considering the option.

“The board actually, or local governments, would have the option to opt-out of any or all of either processing, growing, cultivating or selling. Now they could opt out of all of that or any one of those,” explains Board Attorney Jody Waits.

Lamar County leaders want to hear what residents think. There is a one-question survey with an opportunity to provide comments here.

“They’ll actually make that decision at our March 24 board meeting. In the meantime, they’re asking or inviting citizens to provide input. They’re also welcome to call their supervisor of their district and discuss it with them as well, but they’re seeking input so they can make a decision that can have a profound impact on our community for generations to come,” Waits says.

You can find contact information for the Lamar County Board of Supervisors here.

Over in Forrest County, the board is welcoming the program.

“Over 70% of voters supported medical marijuana, and the board is pleased that the state took their time in assuring the law allows our more than 400 local physicians to have this as a treatment option for those who can benefit from its use,” says Board President David Hogan in a statement to WDAM.

Gov. Tate Reeves mentioned in his statement that the bill he signed was the 45th or 46th version of the medical marijuana program.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman says he’s proud of the bill.

“The bill itself is well-drafted. It’s aimed specifically at some 21 different problems that people may have – cancer and end-of-life issues and things like that. I think you’ll find it to be the best medical marijuana bill in the country,” says Hosemann.

If a local government opts out, there is a process to get the medical marijuana program on a local ballot in the future if citizens want to bring it back up.

