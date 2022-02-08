Win Stuff
Kia dealership moving to U.S. 98 in Lamar County

The business is currently located on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg
Future site of the Kia dealership in Lamar County.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have noticed dirt moving and construction equipment on the land next to the Rain Forrest Car Wash on U.S. Highway 98 in Lamar County.

During the Feb. 7 meeting, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional zone use for the lot to allow the Kia dealership to move to the land.

County Administrator Jody Waits confirms the dealership is moving from its current location on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg. The board also granted a minor façade variance for the building site.

“Next will be, they’ll submit a site plan to our planning department, and the planning department will review that and make sure that it matches everything it should, and then they’re free to continue building their dealership.,” says Waits.

Some members from the Cumberland Subdivision Homeowners Association attended board meetings about the project with concerns about the impact on their nearby property.

“There was some concern from the neighborhood that adjoined the property and they worked with the developer and the dealership, and they’ve resolved that in an amicable manner. There’s, you know, some green space that will be provided,” says Waits.

“We’re happy that the Kia dealership is providing green space for the neighborhoods behind them and being good neighbors and so we welcome them into Lamar County and look forward to seeing them here soon.”

There is no timeline yet for the construction of the dealership.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

