Jones College hosts SkillsUSA regional competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier today, Jones College hosted hundreds of high school students from South Mississippi for the SkillsUSA regional competition.

Nearly 300 hundred students competed in skill and leadership events, ranging from welding and automotive to job interviews and prepared speeches.

“It can be life-changing because when I said industry experts are here, there’s guys from welding shops, own welding shops, run welding shops. And if these kids come in here and do a really good job, it can be a career opportunity for them. It’s also really good for their resume,” said Chevis Necaise, SkillsUSA.

For these events, students were given a blueprint for a project. They were then judged by industry experts on the completed task.

“These big sponsors that are looking for the best of the best when looking for employees. And they look at Skills USA because of the training they get from SkillsUSA not just with the hands-on skill part but also leadership. Because even welding students get leadership concept when it comes to a job interview, writing a resume, being prepared to go and get a job when they get out of school,” said Necaise.

The goal for these students is to place them in the top three. This would allow them to move on to the state SkillsUSA competition which will be held in Jackson.

Mississippi SkillsUSA State President Bailey Bryant says he hopes this competition will allow students to realize they can always go further in life with their careers.

“I’m so psyched about today. Today is going to be an amazing competing day for everyone. It’s an amazing experience because you get to meet so many new people around the state and get to grow and socialize with other peers are age and grow that bond,” said Bryant.

High school students who are interested in joining the SkillsUSA organization must be enrolled in a career tech class.

Students will also need to complete membership paperwork as well as pay membership dues.

