JCSD applying for extra funds to fight potentially deadly crimes

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is applying for extra funds through the Department of Public Safety to help fight crimes.

Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies have made 84 DUI arrests since October, according to department officials. However, those 84 are in addition to the other DUI arrests deputies made during normal patrol hours.

These arrests are just from utilizing state grants that reimburse the department for overtime hours worked during traffic stops that the department calls “S.T.E.P,” Special Traffic Enforcement Program Details.

“That doesn’t include, you know, our regular work that’s done each day by deputies on patrol...,” said Lance Chancellor with JCSD. “These are just the results from our special traffic enforcement details.”

We’re told the department utilizes two grants from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. One is for impaired driving enforcement and the other is for seatbelt and child restraint enforcement.

“We also recorded 195 seatbelt violations and then 19 child restraint violations just in the first quarter,” Chancellor said.

Both grants reimburse the department nearly $70,000 in overtime pay from when deputies initially begin doing the extra patrols in October.

Now at the beginning of the second quarter, JCSD is applying to receive additional funds from each grant.

“So, with the addition of $30,000 more each grant and that’s directly to overtime salary compensation for these details, will take us just over $99,000 on these grants,” Chancellor said.

JCSD says the grants help keep Jones County residents safe by helping deputies pay extra close attention to potentially deadly driving situations.

“That’s a lot of opportunities for people to be killed or injured while operating in an impaired state but also it’s a lot of opportunities to kill or injure other people who are operating their vehicle on Jones County roadways just heading home, getting to work, taking your kids to football practice, soccer practice, dance recital, show choir,” Chancellor said.

“And, you know, that’s an especially egregious crime because not only are you putting your life at risk, you’re putting other people’s life at risk. And we’re out there to stop those impaired drivers.”

JCSD also received approval from the Jones County Board of Supervisors to apply for funding for FY23 for almost $240,000 from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.

