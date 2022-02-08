Hub City man arrested for stealing Mustang vehicle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to stealing a vehicle.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 3100 block of Hardy Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Moore says a 2004 Mustang, with the keys left inside, was stolen during the incident.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police spotted the vehicle near U.S. Highway 98 and King Road, and officers conducted a traffic stop on the Mustang.

39-year-old Daniel Butler, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged with one count of grand larceny auto, in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Butler was booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to Moore.

