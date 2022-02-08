Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hub City man arrested for stealing Mustang vehicle

Butler, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto.
Butler, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to stealing a vehicle.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 3100 block of Hardy Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Moore says a 2004 Mustang, with the keys left inside, was stolen during the incident.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police spotted the vehicle near U.S. Highway 98 and King Road, and officers conducted a traffic stop on the Mustang.

39-year-old Daniel Butler, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged with one count of grand larceny auto, in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Butler was booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to Moore.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

Latest News

Future site of the Kia dealership in Lamar County.
Kia dealership moving to U.S. 98 in Lamar County
According to HPD, a red Nissan truck was used to steal a trailer and commercial grill from...
Hot grill: Professional cooker, trailer stolen in Hattiesburg
'Show Some Love to Central Avenue' is happening Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Lott Furniture...
Pop-up shop happening in Laurel for businesses impacted by downtown construction
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the medical marijuana bill Feb. 2.
Lamar County Board considering medical marijuana opt-out