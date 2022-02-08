HPD warns public of scams targeting businesses, employees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department wants to let the public know about an ongoing scam targeting businesses and their employees.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, employees of a business in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 got calls from a person claiming to be the owner and instructed to transfer money using the money transfer service, Remitly, as well as take the money and to make a Bitcoin account to pay for deliveries.

Moore says the phone numbers the people called from are listed as Mexico numbers, as well as the following numbers:

(725) 605-0659

(615) 763-6798

(678) 435-9604

Another business in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive was also a target and was instructed to take the money and transfer it to Bitcoin. A 725 number was also used in the incident.

“It appears that both of these instances are scams. If you are a business or employee and feel that you are being targeted by a scam, please contact your manager, or supervisor, and do not transfer funds of any kind to unknown individuals without proper consent,” says Moore. “Please do not respond to numbers that you do not recognize, especially when it involves requesting money via account transfers.”

