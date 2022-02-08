Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

HPD warns public of scams targeting businesses, employees

“Please do not respond to numbers that you do not recognize, especially when it involves...
“Please do not respond to numbers that you do not recognize, especially when it involves requesting money via account transfers,” Moore says.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department wants to let the public know about an ongoing scam targeting businesses and their employees.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, employees of a business in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 got calls from a person claiming to be the owner and instructed to transfer money using the money transfer service, Remitly, as well as take the money and to make a Bitcoin account to pay for deliveries.

Moore says the phone numbers the people called from are listed as Mexico numbers, as well as the following numbers:

  • (725) 605-0659
  • (615) 763-6798
  • (678) 435-9604

Another business in the 1800 block of Broadway Drive was also a target and was instructed to take the money and transfer it to Bitcoin. A 725 number was also used in the incident.

“It appears that both of these instances are scams. If you are a business or employee and feel that you are being targeted by a scam, please contact your manager, or supervisor, and do not transfer funds of any kind to unknown individuals without proper consent,” says Moore. “Please do not respond to numbers that you do not recognize, especially when it involves requesting money via account transfers.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

Latest News

Future site of the Kia dealership in Lamar County.
Kia dealership moving to U.S. 98 in Lamar County
Butler, 39, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto.
Hub City man arrested for stealing Mustang vehicle
According to HPD, a red Nissan truck was used to steal a trailer and commercial grill from...
Hot grill: Professional cooker, trailer stolen in Hattiesburg
'Show Some Love to Central Avenue' is happening Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Lott Furniture...
Pop-up shop happening in Laurel for businesses impacted by downtown construction
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the medical marijuana bill Feb. 2.
Lamar County Board considering medical marijuana opt-out