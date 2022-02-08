Hot grill: Professional cooker, trailer stolen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating an individual or individuals involved in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

According to HPD, a red Nissan truck was used to steal a trailer and commercial grill from Barracuda Drive earlier this year.

Some of the distinguishing features of the truck include a black front Bull Bar and chrome side step rails as well as rails inside the truck bed for a bed cover.

If you have any information on the individual(s), please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual(s) that are involved in an ongoing grand... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.