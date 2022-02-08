Hot grill: Professional cooker, trailer stolen in Hattiesburg
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating an individual or individuals involved in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.
According to HPD, a red Nissan truck was used to steal a trailer and commercial grill from Barracuda Drive earlier this year.
Some of the distinguishing features of the truck include a black front Bull Bar and chrome side step rails as well as rails inside the truck bed for a bed cover.
If you have any information on the individual(s), please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
