Hattiesburg City Council hears economic impact presentation ahead of tax abatement decisions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a regular Monday work session, the Hattiesburg City Council members heard a presentation about the economic impact of large manufacturers in the Hub City.

Local Impact Analytics, a third-party consulting firm, made the annual presentation. Co-founder and analyst Josh Sullivan explains that the information helps the council evaluate companies for tax abatements.

An abatement is a tax reduction or tax exemption given to companies, often as an incentive to come in to or expand in a city.

“We’ve worked with the city for a long time. They’re a great partner of ours. And they brought us in today to do an analysis of the economic impacts. That’s the economic activity and the number of jobs created by the manufacturers in the Hattiesburg community,” says Sullivan. “So they had us do an analysis of that and present it before the city council so that they could use that as a tool as to whether or not abate the property taxes that have been requested from those manufacturers.”

The annual presentation details things like how many hires were made by each company, the wages they pay, and potential effects that have on the Hattiesburg economy.

Sullivan gives one example of how new hires can impact local businesses and sales tax numbers across a city.

“Let’s say, Mar-Jac poultry hires, you know, 100 new employees and they pay all of those employees $12 an hour. So those are 100 people that now have a job and have an income that is hopefully higher than it was at their previous place or it’s a new job for them entirely, and they were unemployed beforehand,” Sullivan says.

“Now those people have wages that they’re earning, they go to get dinner, they go buy groceries, they, you know, buy a new couch for their apartment or their house that they’ve been wanting to get for a while. And all of those things generate activity in the local economy.”

The City Council will now use the detailed information from the analysis to decide whether or not to abate the property taxes for those companies.

