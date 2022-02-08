Free tablet giveaway to be hosted in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in Heidelberg or the surrounding areas, you have a chance to get a brand-new tablet for free.

This Thursday, “Inspire You” and “Sarah’s Touch” are partnering to give-a-way sixty tablets.

To qualify for a tablet, you must show proof that you receive government assistance.

The event’s goal is to give people in the community access to technology.

“I think it’s just important now with the way the world is going and the drive to push technology more. Just making sure our citizens and those around us have the proper equipment to be involved and stay up rest of the things that’s going on with technology,” said Tamia Taylor, event organizer.

They will be giving away the tablets on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 302 Main Street in Heidelberg.

