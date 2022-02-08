Win Stuff
Bay Springs, Stringer to host 5K ‘Cupid Shuffle’ run Saturday

The two towns are hosting a 5K to get the community active.
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the towns of Stringer and Bay Springs have partnered together to host a 5K.

The race will be this Saturday, Feb. 12, at Smith Park in Bay Springs. Registration will begin at 7 a.m., and the race will start at 8 a.m.

Named the “Cupid Shuffle 5K,” Stringer and Bay Springs want participants to run their hearts out, metaphorically speaking.

The route is divided into different categories. There’s a 5K run, a two-mile walk and a one-mile “fun run.”

“We’ve come together to do a race back in the fall, but we did not have time to get it all together. It’s something that the people have asked about, and we are working to make our community a little healthier,” said Bay Springs Community Development Planner Megan Swede.

You can register on the city of bay springs website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

