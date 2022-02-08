Win Stuff
ATV stolen in Jones County

The sheriff’s department said the ATV has aftermarket tired with chrome and black rims.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on a stolen ATV.

According to the JCSD, a 2016 Honda Rancher TRX420 was stolen from Welch Road last week.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen ATV or a suspect or suspects is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

