ATV stolen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on a stolen ATV.

According to the JCSD, a 2016 Honda Rancher TRX420 was stolen from Welch Road last week.

The sheriff’s department said the ATV has aftermarket tired with chrome and black rims.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen ATV or a suspect or suspects is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

