02/08 Ryan’s “Sunny” Tuesday Morning Forecast

02/08 Ryan's "Sunny" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

There are a few clouds left to start the day, but once they leave we won’t see anything but sun and stars in the sky for the rest of the week. These mostly clear skies did allow us to cool another couple of degrees, so despite another chilly start at freezing things are warming. In fact, each day and night for the rest of the week will be warmer than the last, taking us all the way back into the 70s before cooler air moves in. Overnight lows will only climb as high as the low 40s, so despite some warm afternoons ahead we’re still headed for a cold start each day. Rain stays away for over a week though, no chances of rain higher than 20% pop up until next Thursday.

Overall, the short-term forecast is trending warmer, while the long term (8-14 days) is running slightly cooler than average to average.

