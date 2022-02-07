Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

USM, Mississippi State agree to another football series

Mississippi State and Southern Miss have agreed to a home-and-home football series for...
Mississippi State and Southern Miss have agreed to a home-and-home football series for 2030-2031 seasons.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University will be playing football into the next decade.

According to fbschedules.com, the schools have agreed to another home-and-home series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

The games will mark the sixth and seventh meetings between the programs since the schools resumed playing in 2014.

Prior to that game, the teams had not met since 1990 in Starkville.

The teams have played three times _ 2014, 2015 and 2019) _ with State winning all three.

USM and MSU also are scheduled to meet in the 2023 and 2025 season.

The Golden Eagles are set to head to Starkville on Nov. 16, 2023, with the Bulldogs returning the trip on Aug. 30, 2025, in Hattiesburg.

The most recent agreement has Mississippi State coming to Hattiesburg on Sept. 14, 2030, and USM heading north the following season to face the Bulldogs on Sept. 13, 2031, in Starkville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been found and is safe, the Jones County Sheriff's Office said Sunday...
Missing Jones County teenager found safe
Food trucks sell out on first Food Truck February
Food Truck February kicks off

Latest News

10pm Headlines 02/06
10pm Headlines 02/06
Applying for free/reduced lunches can lead to much more for the families.
Petal School District urges parents to fill out reduced-lunch form
6pm Headlines 02/05
6pm Headlines 02/05
5pm Headlines 02/06
5pm Headlines 02/06