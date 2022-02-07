Win Stuff
Sunny tomorrow with warmer weather later this week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Good evening everyone!! This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the upper 50s.

The rest of this week will be pretty quiet with sunny skies through the end of the week. Highs will warm up from the mid 60s on Wednesday to the upper 60s by Friday.

This weekend will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will cool down some on Sunday as a dry cold front moves through the area.

We’ll likely stay dry all the way through late next week.

