State helps Purvis get new city hall

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A groundbreaking was held to announce the construction of the new Purvis City Hall.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann played a part in making it happen.

“City halls are kind of the center of a heartbeat of the community. Everybody goes there, they pay their water bills here. People come by here, the police departments here. And there, you see a lot of that here,” said Hosemann

That’s not the only project in Purvis the state is helping with.

“Not only this project, which was $700,000 of state money, you know, half a million dollars privately. We’re, matching their water and sewer money, which will be over $1 million,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann says the water and sewer money will go towards a special lagoon project.

“They have very smartly decided to keep all of their AARP money… over $500,000. And the state is agreeing to match that money for water and sewer, they have a sewer lagoon here they want all of that money will be matched,” said Hosemann.

He says all of the work will help the Town of Purvis grow and become better for themselves and the state of Mississippi.

“It just becomes part of the view of the community, how they look at themselves. And they’ve got a great new building designed out there. We’re looking forward to seeing it when it’s finished,” said Hosemann.

The new city hall building is set to complete in about three months depending on the weather.

