Saints wrap up their sixth interview for their head coaching job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was born in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints conducted an all day interview on Sunday with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bienemy spent nearly eight hours at the Saints facility.

Bienemy grew up in the Lower Ninth Ward. He moved to California when he was 10 years old.

The Saints have interviewed five other candidates for the head job: Doug Pederson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and Brian Flores.

Pederson recently took the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis will receive input from the team’s brass, before he makes the final decision on the who the next head coach will be in New Orleans.

