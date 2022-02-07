Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Magee is offering reward money over an employee’s alleged theft.

Carroll Berry posted a message to Facebook describing the incident where the employee was caught amid suspicious behavior.

Berry says he noticed a large cooler and boxes in the back of an employee’s truck one morning.

He looked inside the cooler to find 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast and contacted Magee police.

Berry says the employee was arrested and his truck was searched.

In total, $1,200 worth of food was found that had been stolen from the restaurant.

Berry says they looked back at older footage and found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise also being stolen.

Berry says they believe the food is being sold around the country to other restaurants.

He’s offering $1,000 if anyone knows other restaurants that are buying this food, “...because we know that this has been going on now for 6 months.”

Yesterday was a sad day at Berry’s. I came in early (around 8:30am), and I was FaceTiming with my wife. As I drove up, I... Posted by Berry's Seafood & Catfish House- Magee, MS on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.