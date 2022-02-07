Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments

Berry's Seafood
Berry's Seafood(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Magee is offering reward money over an employee’s alleged theft.

Carroll Berry posted a message to Facebook describing the incident where the employee was caught amid suspicious behavior.

Berry says he noticed a large cooler and boxes in the back of an employee’s truck one morning.

He looked inside the cooler to find 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast and contacted Magee police.

Berry says the employee was arrested and his truck was searched.

In total, $1,200 worth of food was found that had been stolen from the restaurant.

Berry says they looked back at older footage and found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise also being stolen.

Berry says they believe the food is being sold around the country to other restaurants.

He’s offering $1,000 if anyone knows other restaurants that are buying this food, “...because we know that this has been going on now for 6 months.”

Yesterday was a sad day at Berry’s. I came in early (around 8:30am), and I was FaceTiming with my wife. As I drove up, I...

Posted by Berry's Seafood & Catfish House- Magee, MS on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Before his arrest, Mozingo used his mother as a shield between himself and deputies, according...
Man accused of threatening to shoot father, Jones Co. deputies
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
Pelahatchie woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot
14-year-old arrested after threat made to Mississippi school

Latest News

Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol
.
Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs
Mobile Street in Hattiesburg in the summer of 1964. Photo by Herbert Randall.
Mobile Street’s role in the success of Black entrepreneurs
6pm Headlines 2/7
6pm Headlines 2/7
Lt. Col. Dick Wilson was a well-known face on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, helping to bring the...
‘He gave it everything he’s got’: Lt. Col. Dick Wilson remembered for life of service, love of family