Restaurant owner says employee caught stealing supplies, selling to other establishments
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Berry’s Seafood and Catfish House in Magee is offering reward money over an employee’s alleged theft.
Carroll Berry posted a message to Facebook describing the incident where the employee was caught amid suspicious behavior.
Berry says he noticed a large cooler and boxes in the back of an employee’s truck one morning.
He looked inside the cooler to find 60 pounds of filets and a 23 pound roast and contacted Magee police.
Berry says the employee was arrested and his truck was searched.
In total, $1,200 worth of food was found that had been stolen from the restaurant.
Berry says they looked back at older footage and found more than $2,000 worth of merchandise also being stolen.
Berry says they believe the food is being sold around the country to other restaurants.
He’s offering $1,000 if anyone knows other restaurants that are buying this food, “...because we know that this has been going on now for 6 months.”
