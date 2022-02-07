Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Petal School District urges parents to fill out reduced-lunch form

The pandemic had the federal government picking up the tab for school lunches. But even a free or reduced lunch comes with a paperwork requirement.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Currently, the federal government provides free school lunches for all of the students in the area during the pandemic.

Though the kids eat for free, the Petal School District is urging parents to fill out the application for free and reduced lunches.

Petal Superintendent, Matt Dillon urges all of the parents to get this done, because there are incentives involved for the families and the school.

“Possibly free, possibly reduced internet costs,” Dillon said. “There’s some waivers you can get on ACT and some other testing, so it goes beyond just free- and reduced-lunch.

“There’s other incentives and things that carriers and providers will allow based on this application process.”

Dillon says that the forms help the school district apply for grants towards technology and other equipment that will help with the kids’ futures.

“It’s not going to impact the free meals they are already getting, but it will provide us the accurate information we need for grant opportunities to provide accurate information for all the different things that we do,” said Dillon.

Flyer for Petal More than a Meal Application.
Flyer for Petal More than a Meal Application.(Petal School District)

To complete an application, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash
According to HPD, crews responded to the three-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m.
Roadway back open after crash on US Hwy. 49
Six volunteer fire departments in Jones County turned out to a fire on Wiggington Drive early...
Jones Co. fire brings out 6 volunteer departments

Latest News

The 10th Pine Belt Women's Expo was held Saturday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
10th Women’s Expo features info on health, fitness and finance
Several "Run" Raisers are bringing in funds for STEM education and giving runners some training...
“Run” Raiser helps fund renovations at Sacred Heart school STEM lab
The 47th annual USM Forum starts February 8.
47th USM Forum Series to start Tuesday
An $11,400 Livable Communities Grant from the AARP funded recent improvements at Duncan Lake...
Hub City unveils AARP-funded improvements to Duncan Lake Park