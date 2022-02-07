Petal School District urges parents to fill out reduced-lunch form

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Currently, the federal government provides free school lunches for all of the students in the area during the pandemic.

Though the kids eat for free, the Petal School District is urging parents to fill out the application for free and reduced lunches.

Petal Superintendent, Matt Dillon urges all of the parents to get this done, because there are incentives involved for the families and the school.

“Possibly free, possibly reduced internet costs,” Dillon said. “There’s some waivers you can get on ACT and some other testing, so it goes beyond just free- and reduced-lunch.

“There’s other incentives and things that carriers and providers will allow based on this application process.”

Dillon says that the forms help the school district apply for grants towards technology and other equipment that will help with the kids’ futures.

“It’s not going to impact the free meals they are already getting, but it will provide us the accurate information we need for grant opportunities to provide accurate information for all the different things that we do,” said Dillon.

