MSDH: 16,595 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over three-day period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 16,595 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which includes Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 as of 3 p.m.

35 new deaths were also reported with 22 deaths occurring between Jan. 14 and Feb. 4. Another eight deaths occurred between Jan. 14 and Jan. 30 according to death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 768,457 and 11,285 respectively.

Around 1,990 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in both Forrest and Jones counties.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 85,673 COVID-19 cases and 1,126 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,871 cases, 99 deaths

Forrest: 21,268 cases, 283 deaths

Jasper: 4,665 cases, 67 deaths

Jones: 20,604 cases, 267 deaths

Lamar: 16,709 cases, 145 deaths

Marion: 6,789 cases, 128 deaths

Perry: 2,959 cases, 58 deaths

Wayne: 5,808 cases, 79 deaths.

MSDH last said 619,944 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,668,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,492,975 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

