Man charged in deaths of his 2-day old baby and her mother pleads not guilty

Brandon Isabelle charged with murder of girlfriend and her baby
Brandon Isabelle charged with murder of girlfriend and her baby(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a mother and his 2-day-old baby appeared in court for the first time on murder charges Monday.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of 27-year-old mother Danielle Hoyle and their daughter Kennedy. His attorney, Lauren Fuchs of the Law Office of Massey McClusky McClusky & Fuchs, says he entered a not guilty plea Monday.

According to an affidavit, Isabelle admitted to police that he fatally shot Hoyle at a location in Whitehaven, took their newborn baby and threw her into the Mississippi River along with the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Many questions how he can plead not guilty following his alleged admission.

“The police are trained to get statements so, anytime we have a situation like that, we need to see what led up to the statement being made and any admissions that come out of that statement,” said Fuchs.

The family spoke with us Sunday ahead of Isabelle’s court date.

Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother, April Campbell, says he doesn’t need to be on the streets ever again.

Isabelle is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and murder in perpetration of a felony.

It is unclear if any other arrests will be made in this case.

He will appear in court again on Feb.15.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

