Legislative Breakfast allows PRCC students to meet elected officials

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Pearl River Community College invited area legislators and municipal leaders to their annual Legislative Breakfast for government officials.

The event, which was held at the school’s Forrest County campus, allowed attending representatives an opportunity to meet and greet the students and staff while also providing an opportunity for them to give updates on various local and state projects.

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood and Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President of the Forrest County Campus, spoke at the gathering.

“You know it’s a very intimidating thought for them to think about going to talk to an elected official and have a conversation with them,” said Causey.

“We try to teach them that elected officials are approachable people and they want to help us, they’re servants and want to listen,” Causey added.

The students also shared their educational experiences at PRCC with the officials and group photos were taken during the event.

The Legislative Breakfast is sponsored by the PRCC’s Forrest County Faculty Association.

