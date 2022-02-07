Kenny Chesney to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now Tour 2022″ with special guest Carly Pearce coming to Brandon Amphitheater on June 29th.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, February 11th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The 53-year-old Grammy-nominated Knoxville, Tennessee native is considered one of music’s top touring artists and has won numerous Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for his singing and songwriting.

Chesney’s success and popularity spawned the creation of “No Shoes Nation,” the nickname for his fans.

