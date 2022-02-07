Hub City Humane Society in need of fosters and donations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some four-legged friends in the Pine Belt need your help.

The Hub City Humane Society is asking for your help to take care of their many cats and dogs.

Sally Crane, who is on the board of directors at the shelter, says their kennels are always full.

“And in the spring as it gets warmer, we’re just gonna be filling up more and more as puppy season and kitten season begin,” explains Crane.

With the number of homeless animals increasing, the shelter is fundraising right now. A $20 donation can feed an animal for a week, or you can donate pet food and supplies.

“We are a 501c-3 so everything that you donate to us is tax-deductible. Not only donations money-wise but also if you donate blankets or dog food, cat food, anything like that is also tax-deductible with us,” says Crane.

The money mostly pays for medical treatments. $50 will vaccinate two animals and $100 will neuter or spay two animals.

“We really do a lot of medical cases so we take in dogs and cats and puppies and kittens that other shelters might not take in because, you know, they might have injuries or they have heartworms or other things like that,” explains Crane.

If you can’t donate but want to help the shelter, they are always looking for foster homes to take in pets temporarily.

“If you are not ready for a dog, we have what we call ‘Spend the Night’ parties where if you just want to take a puppy or a dog just for the weekend to try them out. Or maybe you just want to go on a hike somewhere. Do you want to wear a dog out just for the day? Let’s do it. Animals need socialization. It’s so very important. And people don’t realize that even a day out of the shelter is amazing for that dog,” says Crane.

If you want to foster an animal, the shelter provides all the equipment, food, and medicine that cat or dog might need while you foster them.

You can reach out to the Hub City Humane Society at (601) 596-2206 or hubcityhumsoc@aol.com. You can make a donation online here.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

