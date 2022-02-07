Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man wanted for uttering forgery

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.
Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted man.

Jacob Iverson Willis, 23, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for uttering forgery.

According to FCSD investigators, Willis allegedly took checks from a local trucking company in Forrest County that were intended for a local tire company and changed the payee to himself.

JCSD said an alert teller at Trustmark bank suspected something was wrong. When the teller probed Willis, he fled the bank.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Willis, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties. Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can also be sent to p3tips.com.

