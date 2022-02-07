Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Decent days, cold-but-not-freezing nights ahead for the Pine Belt

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says temperatures should be in the 50s Monday, and do nothing but rise through the end of the week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy overnight Sunday, with low temperatures in the lower-30s.

On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we will start the day off in the lower-30s and highs in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

Lower-30s are expected again on Wednesday morning, warming to the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the upper-30s by Friday morning.

Saturday is looking pleasant, with lows in the upper-30s Saturday morning and highs in the upper-60s under sunny skies.

By Sunday, another cold front is expected to enter the region bringing our highs back into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A Laurel woman was charged with DUI/1st offense and driving with no insurance after wrecking...
Driver arrested after overnight crash
Santana McNeil, 15, has been designated a runaway and is being sought by the Jones County...
JCSD seeking runaway teenager
The family is asking for prayers as there are still two children hospitalized from the accident.
Family speaks after losing loved one in fatal Jones County crash
According to HPD, crews responded to the three-vehicle accident just before 2 p.m.
Roadway back open after crash on US Hwy. 49
Six volunteer fire departments in Jones County turned out to a fire on Wiggington Drive early...
Jones Co. fire brings out 6 volunteer departments

Latest News

WDAM's Rex Thompson says expects lows in the 30s all week, but the highs for mid-February...
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says the Pine Belt will see warmer days by midweek.
Blustery early-week weather to calm by midweek and going forward
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says the Pine Belt will see warmer days by midweek.
First Alert Weather forecast
First Alert Weather- WDAM 7 - Friday night
Partly cloudy skies overnight, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s