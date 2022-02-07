Decent days, cold-but-not-freezing nights ahead for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy overnight Sunday, with low temperatures in the lower-30s.

On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, we will start the day off in the lower-30s and highs in the upper-50s under sunny skies.

Lower-30s are expected again on Wednesday morning, warming to the mid-60s by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the upper-30s by Friday morning.

Saturday is looking pleasant, with lows in the upper-30s Saturday morning and highs in the upper-60s under sunny skies.

By Sunday, another cold front is expected to enter the region bringing our highs back into the 50s.

